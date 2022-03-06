Advertisement

Lightning strike sparked house fire in Town of Deerfield

The fire appeared to have started at the garage and spread to the main structure,(Greg Frank)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County fire officials responded to a structure fire at a home on Prairie Drive in the Town of Deerfield on Saturday night.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the call came in at 7:16 p.m.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with fire departments from McFarland, Lake Mills and Deer Grove responded to the home.

The fire appeared to have started at the garage and spread to the main structure, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

All residents of the home were able to evacuate safely. NBC15 crews talked with the homeowners who say the fire was caused by the lightning strike. The homeowners added that everyone in the home were able to get out safely.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office estimated damage is approximately $200,000.

Fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire but say it does not appear to be suspicious.

