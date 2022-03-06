Advertisement

U.S. gas hits $4 and nears all-time record, GasBuddy reports

Gas prices recorded in Tuskegee, Alabama.
Gas prices recorded in Tuskegee, Alabama.(Source: Leonard Hall / WTVM)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WMTV) - The second-largest single-day jump in gas prices capped the second-largest one week jump in gas prices, the latest GasBuddy survey finds. That combined to send the gas over the $4 per gallon mark in the company’s survey for the first time in nearly 14 years.

While the average gas price currently sits just a dime below the highest recorded by GasBuddy, its head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan cautioned drivers to be prepared to dig even deeper as the normal increase this time of year is combined with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“This is a milestone that was hard to imagine happening so quickly, but with bipartisan support of severe sanctions on Russia, is not exactly surprising - it is the cost of choking off Russia from energy revenue,” he added.

On Friday alone, gas prices jumped nearly 16 cents, GasBuddy reported. The only time the company recorded a larger one-day jump was on Sept. 3, 2005, when it soared 18.1 cents, after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Friday’s spike meant the average gas price was nearly 41 cents higher than they were at the beginning of the week, GasBuddy’s data showed.

In Madison, prices jumped an even larger 45 cents per gallon over the past week, but they remain below the national average, at $3.72, on Saturday, according to the GasBuddy report.

The only other time gas reached four-dollar territory in GasBuddy’s surveys was in 2008. That year, it passed that mark in early June and set the highwater mark just over a month later, on July 17, when a gallon of gas cost, on average, $4.10.

GasBuddy warns the U.S. could be just days away from breaking that record.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled

Latest News

The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
Armed suspect shot and wounded by Milwaukee police officer
FILE - In this March 3, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey, is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Overnight storms cause damage, power outages in Stoughton