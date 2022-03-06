WIAA Girls Basketball Sectional Finals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local high school girls basketball teams looked to earn their spot at the WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament next week in Green Bay.

In Division 2, Reedsburg defeated Union Grove 63-45 to advance to state for the second consecutive season.

Reedsburg's perfect season continues! @Reedsburg_GBB beat Union Grove 63-45 in the sectional finals and are headed back to state for the second consecutive season #wisgb pic.twitter.com/y6WvcP3HD9 — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) March 5, 2022

In Division 3, Edgewood lost to Waupun 63-37 in the sectional final.

Mineral Point and New Glarus with the sectional final matchup in Division 4, Mineral Point won their 28th game of the year and continues their perfect season, beating New Glarus 63-43.

The Girls Basketball State Tournament begins next Thursday, March 10 and runs through the 12.

