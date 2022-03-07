1 killed in Green Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Dept. indicated weather and road conditions may have been a factor in a deadly collision early Monday morning in the Town of Cadiz.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 1997 Buick Riviera was heading east on State Hwy. 11 around 3:30 a.m. when it collided with a tractor-trailer coming the other way. No other details of the wreck were released, however the snowfall that blanketed much of the region was already underway.

The 57-year-old driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name has not been released. The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Department’s Reconstruction Team aided in the investigation, which remains ongoing, as did the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The wreck forced the closure of State Hwy. 11 in both directions between Cadiz Springs Rd. and Co. Hwy. M for much of the morning.

