21st Annual Bowlin’ for Colon raises money for colorectal cancer research

Bowling alleys in different parts of Wisconsin participated
THE "BOWLIN' FOR COLON" CANCER BENEFIT ROLLS ITS WAY BACK TO BOWLING ALLEYS IN WISCONSIN.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Carbone Cancer Center hosted the 21st Annual Bowlin’ for Colon event on Sunday at Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes along with other bowling alleys in the state.

Money raised at the event funds colorectal cancer research.

Gastrointestinal cancers can be found in men and women and research helps improve screening and treatments.

UW Carbone Cancer Center Clinical Program Manager Renae Qualey said Bowlin’ for Colon is also a fun way to spend a Sunday.

”It’s family focused and it’s a lot of fun,” Qualey said. “No one is going to care if you’re a really good bowler or if you’re a really poor bowler and you need to put up those bumpers. You can have everybody in there. Little kids all the way up to grandparents.”

She said it is extra special to see colorectal cancer survivors and their physicians bowling together.

According to Qualey, the money raised will help develop new blood testing methods that could detect cancer sooner than imaging can.

