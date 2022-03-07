Advertisement

4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after several people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon, WAVE reported.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation determined a car pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Street, and someone in the car fired several shots, hitting four people inside the restaurant.

No description of the four people shot were provided. Two of the people shot were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and the other two were taken by private means to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Smiley said.

All four people are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The police said they are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations but battles continue
There are concerns that WNBA star Brittney Griner, shown here at the airport near Moscow, will...
WNBA player Britney Griner jailed in Russia
Gas prices recorded in Tuskegee, Alabama.
Gas in Madison jumped 54¢ last week with little relief in sight, GasBuddy reports
A boat carrying hundreds of suspected migrants runs aground in Florida.
Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys