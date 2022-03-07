Advertisement

Badger Women’s Hockey facing Clarkson in NCAA Regional Semifinal

The defending champions are in the NCAA tournament for the ninth-straight year.
(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger Women’s Hockey team will head to Boston for the NCAA Regional Semifinal where they will face Clarkson at 6 p.m. this coming Thursday.

The six-time NCAA champion Badgers are 4-1-1 all-time against Clarkson, including a 1-1 ledger in postseason games. UW and Clarkson were supposed to meet in the NCAA quarterfinals during the 2019-20 season before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.

If the Badgers defeat Clarkson and advance they will take on the No. 3 seed Northeastern in the Regional Finals on Saturday.

The winner of the Boston Regional will advance to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four in University Park, Pennsylvania, on March 18 and 20.

UW finished the season with a 18-6-3 conference record. The Badgers most recently fell short to Ohio State, 2-1 in the WCHA Final Faceoff.

