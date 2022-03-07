Advertisement

‘The Batman’ gives movie theaters a new hope with big launch

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, managed to give a little glimmer of hope movie theaters, grossing $128.5 million in North America.

It’s the biggest opening of 2022 and the second biggest of the pandemic, but still a far cry from “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” $260 million opening weekend in December.

“The Batman” opened this weekend exclusively in theaters, in 4,217 locations on over 12,500 screens in North America.

No other major studio dared compete with a new film.

Reviews have been largely positive for this new iteration of the caped crusader.

