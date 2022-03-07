Centro Hispano of Dane Co. receives $4.8 million to build new facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County nonprofit will use the $4.8 million it received through a state grant to continue development of workforce and youth programming in a new facility, the agency announced Monday.

Centro Hispano of Dane County was granted the money as part of the state’s Neighborhood Investment Grant Program, which Gov. Tony Evers previously announced as part of $21 million given to the City of Madison.

Centro Hispano Executive Director Karen Coller explained that the organization, which serves members of the Latinx community, has grown greatly over the past decade and offers three times the number of programs. The organization will need a new space to take care of the people it serves annually.

“With this gift, we are one significant step closer in the creation of a safe, strong, and sustainable Centro that will honor the relentless work of our staff and the 7,000+ Latinx members of our community who will walk through those doors each year,” Coller said. “A place for action, collaboration, Esperanza, dreaming, laughing, and transforming our City, County, and State, together.”

The new facility, which has already been purchased at 833 Hughes Place on the city’s south side, will be part of a collaboration with the City of Madison where it will “land swap” its current facility for a more accessible plot of land around the corner. It will combine with city-owned buildings at 837 Hughes Place and 2405 Cypress Way.

The nonprofit expects to be able to double the number of children it cares for in its after-school programs, support 1,000 more people per year and develop a bilingual nursing career path program by 2030 with the new facility and seed funds.

The ULGM Black Business Hub, Center for Black Excellence and the Bayview Foundation were also recipients of the governor’s neighborhood grant.

