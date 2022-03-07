Advertisement

Davis hurt, No. 10 Wisconsin misses B10 clinch, Huskers win

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad Davison, right, after Davis was found by Nebraska in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Nebraska's Trey McGowens was charged with a flagrant foul on the play. Nebraska won 74-73. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers also missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored Nebraska’s last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes. Wisconsin is 24-6 and could still finish alone atop the Big Ten if second-place Illinois loses to Iowa later Sunday. The conference tournament starts this week. Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis didn’t return and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he was ‘“optimistic” that Davis would be fine. Davis averages 20.3 points. McGowens was ejected.

With Iowa defeated Illinois on Sunday night to share a piece of the Big Ten Title, Wisconsin is the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play either Michigan State or Maryland in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Trent Frazier leads Illini over Indiana
No. 20 Illinois beats No. 24 Iowa for share of Big Ten title
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) fouls Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) during the second half of an...
Johnny Davis out for remainder of Nebraska game with lower body injury
Badger men's basketball faces off against Purdue.
No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half...
No. 10 Wisconsin succeeding at record rate in close games