Dozens gather in Madison to remember Tony Robinson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday marked the 7th anniversary of the death of Tony Robinson. Dozens of people marched through the East side of Madison on Sunday, remembering Tony Robinson, and calling for justice they say has yet to be served.

People gathered at Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center to celebrate the life of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed in 2015 by Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny. Following the celebration of life, people marched to 1125 Williamson Street. The address is where Robinson was shot. Investigators say Robinson was on drugs at the time and attacked Kenny, clearing the officer of any wrongdoing.

“We want people to remember tony, I have talked to people who live in Madison and have no idea who Tony is, and I enlighten them on the beautiful human person that Tony Robinson Jr. was,” said event organizer Alexandra Wilburn.

In front of the home, the people gathered offered an account of the events and held a candlelight vigil. Those gathered called for a reopening of the case asking for justice for Robinson and the imprisonment of Kenny.

Organizers of the day’s events also asked for donations to pay for an attorney who could help reopen the case. Organizers say the Social Justice Center is handling the fundraising for that attorney, which they tell NBC 15, will cost $20,000.

