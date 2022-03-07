FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Today - Morning Snow Likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Low pressure is tracking by to the southeast of here this morning. This low will continue to bring snow to the region through mid-morning. Many locations will pick up 3 to 5 inches of accumulation. Locations to the north and northwest will see less accumulation. The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon today.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to accumulating snow this morning. Slippery roads are expected. (wmtv)

3 to 5 inches of accumulation is expected today. (wmtv)

Northerly wind will increase to 10 to 15 mph through the late morning and afternoon. This will lead to potential blowing and drifting and reduced visibility, especially on east-west running roads. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 30s. Average highs for this time of year are near 40 degrees. High pressure will build in as the low exits to the east. Some sunshine is expected later this afternoon. A lot more sun is expected tomorrow and Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy with snow likely in the morning. High: 33. Wind: N 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 13. Wind: Calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 41.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 36.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.