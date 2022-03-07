Advertisement

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

Governor Ron Desantis held a press conference at FSU Panama City on March 3, 2022.
Governor Ron Desantis held a press conference at FSU Panama City on March 3, 2022.(WJHG/WECP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children.

Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies.

It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.

Late last month, Ladapo and DeSantis announced new virus policy recommendations that discouraged mask-wearing and directed physicians to exercise their own judgment when treating virus patients, including the use of emerging treatments and off-label medications.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
1 killed in Green Co. crash
New BBB report details riskiest scams of 2021
Two shot in drive-by on Madison’s west side