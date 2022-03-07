Gas in Madison jumped 54¢ last week with little relief in sight, GasBuddy reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After reporting over the weekend that gas prices nationwide had topped four dollars per gallon for the first time since 2008, new data from GasBuddy show drivers in Madison are paying more than half-dollar more this week than they were just seven days ago. In its weekly snapshot, the company indicates prices climbed to an average of $3.81/gallon in the Wisconsin capital.

GasBuddy reports that price is more than 54 cents higher than where it stood last Monday, based on its survey of 210 gas stations in the city. None of those stations currently sit above that magical four-dollar mark, based on Sunday’s tally, the company noted. It found the most expensive location Sunday was charging $3.99/gallon, while the cheapest was $3.49/gallon.

Across Wisconsin, while some drivers were paying a – relatively – low $3.39/gallon, while others in the state were forking over $4.29 for a gallon of gas. Both Appleton and Milwaukee were seeing average prices within a penny of Madison. Drivers going through Rockford will definitely want to fill up before reaching the Illinois city, where they are paying $4.21 per gallon.

Over the weekend, when GasBuddy revealed the U.S. average crossed the $4 threshold for the first time in more than a decade, its head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan cautioned drivers to be prepared to dig even deeper as the normal increase this time of year is combined with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal,” he wrote on Monday. “California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond.”

The national average price of gasoline stands just 4c/gal from record highs. We are likely to hit a new all time record in the next 24 hours. #oil #oott — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 7, 2022

The nationwide average has continued to climb after moving past four-dollars on Saturday, and now sits at $4.06/gallon, less than a nickel under the all-time-record set in July 2008. Late Sunday night, De Haan tweeted about how close the U.S. was to that record and predicted it would be eclipsed within the next day.

On Monday, De Haan offered little comfort for the pain at the pump. He described both the spike as unprecedented and noted that the circumstances underlying it, the Russian invasion and subsequent sanctions, created a new level of uncertainty. Forebodingly, he added, “Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

