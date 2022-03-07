Advertisement

GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central Iowa storms on March 5.(Bolger GoFundMe page)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The GoFundMe page made for a family that lost four people to central Iowa tornadoes Saturday has raised over $300,000.

Over the weekend, authorities say four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who had sought shelter inside a home that was razed by a powerful tornado.

Two children, their father and their grandmother all died when a tornado hit the grandmother’s home near rural Winterset on Saturday afternoon, Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes told television station KCCI.

The children and their parents, from Blue Springs, Missouri, were visiting their grandmother, Melissa Bazley, 63, when the tornado hit. The storm killed Bazley, 37-year-old Michael Bolger and two of his three young children, 5-year-old Kenley Bolger and 2-year-old Owen Bolger.

GoFundMe has been set up by a friend of the Bolger family and is looking to raise $350,000 for the family. As of 12:25 p.m. Monday, the page has raised over $312,000.

