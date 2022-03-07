Advertisement

Gov. Evers signs two bills aimed at helping Wisconsin restaurants recover

Gov. Tony Evers signed two bills into law Monday aimed at helping Wisconsin restaurants as they continue to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed two bills into law Monday aimed at helping Wisconsin restaurants as they continue to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.

“Wisconsin’s restaurants play critical roles our communities, bringing people together, bolstering tourism and travel, and providing unique experiences to residents and visitors each day,” Evers said.

The first bill creates an income tax exemption under grants received from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It also makes sure expenses paid for by grant proceeds are deductible.

The other bill increases the amount of ordinary income that can be offset by net capital losses from $500 to $3,000 at the start of 2023. It also extends the increased maximum net capital loss offset to tax option corporations electing to be taxed at an entity level.

Gov. Evers said he was happy to sign these bills as tax season is underway for restaurants.

“They’ve shown amazing resilience, ingenuity, and flexibility over the last two years, but I know it hasn’t been easy and many are still struggling due to supply chain challenges, inflationary costs, and workforce challenges our state has faced for years,” Evers continued.

The governor added that he hoped the new bills would help restaurants thrive.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton and Jim Rutledge on ESPN Madison's newest show, Rutledge...
From the Olympics, to the office: Matt Hamilton takes on new role as radio host
From the Olympics, to the office: Matt Hamilton takes on new role as radio host
From the Olympics, to the office: Matt Hamilton takes on new role as radio host
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
The systems in place behind a tornado siren
The systems in place behind a tornado siren
The systems in place behind a tornado siren
Badger Band plays at Concert on Market Street
UW-Madison varsity band spring concert returns to the Kohl Center