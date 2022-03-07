Advertisement

Madison craft beer bar giving away free beer Monday

A Madison craft beer bar is giving away free beer Monday as “thank you” to all of the customers who supported the business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Tim Elliott
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison craft beer bar is giving away free beer Monday as a “thank you” to all of the customers who supported the business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Honestly, there is some really amazing craft beer here that people are getting for free that might cost them an arm and a leg otherwise, because it’s just rare,” Garth Beyer, owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar on Monroe Street.

The craft beer hangout spot has been a huge hit with hop heads. In March of 2021, when pandemic restrictions eased a bit, the bar celebrated by giving away free beer. A lot of people showed up outside the bar with the line wrapped around the block.

“It blew my mind. I had no clue what to expect the first-time we did this. We had people outside cheersing and cheering outside, celebrating,” said Beyer.

Beyer said he wanted to show his customers some appreciation again this year.

“If there’s been one thing they’ve proved, it’s that they love craft beer and we do too and so we can do this every year for folks,” he said. “We know we have had great support during the pandemic and that support is going to keep showing up -- as we get to the tail end of this and beyond -- and it makes total sense to just keep giving back.”

The free beer giveaway will take place on Monday from 5 until 7p.m at Garth’s Brew Bar at 1726 Monroe St. People must bring their own growlers. Each person can have a maximum of two growlers filled from their choice of 14 different taps.

A look at the tap list at Garth's
A look at the tap list at Garth's(Curt Lenz)

