Advertisement

Madison Fire medics save choking toddler whose heart had stopped beating

A Madison Fire Dept. medical team saved the life of a toddler whose heart had stopped beating,...
A Madison Fire Dept. medical team saved the life of a toddler whose heart had stopped beating, on March 3, 2022, MFD reported Monday.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Fire Dept. medical team saved the life of a toddler whose heart had stopped beating after he put a bottle cap in his mouth late Thursday morning, and he began choking, the fire department states.

In a report Monday, MFD detailed the events of that morning, explaining that an officer was already giving the 11-month-old boy back blows, trying to dislodge the obstruction, when its emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene, in the 7000 block of Tree Lane, shortly after 11:30 a.m. According to MFD, its EMTs started rotating between the back blows and chest compressions on the boy, but they soon lost his pulse.

They alerted the paramedics who were still on their way and were told to grab a Magill forceps (pictured below) and laryngoscope, so they could pull out the object, the report continued. It states that the EMTs got it out just as the paramedics arrived and took over clearing child’s mouth and airway of fluids.

Soon, the boy’s oxygen levels were improving and he began coming around while on the way to the hospital, according to fire department. When the toddler started to cry, the fire department described it as “a welcome sound to all who had come to his aid.”

Magill forceps
Magill forceps(Madison Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Governor Ron Desantis held a press conference at FSU Panama City on March 3, 2022.
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
1 killed in Green Co. crash
New BBB report details riskiest scams of 2021
Two shot in drive-by on Madison’s west side