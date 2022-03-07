Advertisement

Madison to plow all streets, no snow emergency expected

No snow emergency is expected this evening. Some cities, however, have declared emergencies.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s Streets Division plans to commence snow plowing efforts late Monday morning and the agency indicates that all roads will be included. According to an update, approximately 150 vehicles will be rallied to clear the streets, with operations beginning around 11 a.m. and continue for the rest of the day.

City officials expect the plows will need 12 to 14 hours to cover all roads. They warn that means plows will be on the street all day, including during the evening rush hour, and urge drivers to be extra cautious if they come upon one. The Streets Division also reminded drivers that as part of their plowing efforts they may see snow mounds creating temporary blockages at intersections, which happens as trucks work to push the snow onto the curb.

When the first stage of plowing concludes, likely around midnight, a second wave of trucks will take over and clear plowing areas that were blocked during they daytime pass and lay sand where needed, city officials continued. They said the entire cleanup operations will likely last into the next day and are hoping for a little help from Mother Nature, with 40-degree temperatures, in the forecast for Tuesday.

People who normally have their trash collected on Tuesday are asked to keep their carts off the streets. The statement points out that they obstruct snowplows just like park cars would and asks residents to put their trash bins in a cleared portion of their terrace or their driveway.

The division also notes its staff will continue to track the weather throughout the day and make updates to its plans as needed.

