Madison police searching for 13-year-old missing since Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is asking the pubic for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who has not been seen since the beginning of the month.

According to police, Sebastian Murray was last seen on March 1 in the 100 block of N. Thompson Dr. At the time, he was wearing a red mask, grey hoodie, a black coat, and black jeans.

The police department noted that the teen has ties to Illinois.

Anyone with information on Sebastian’s whereabouts is asked to call Madison police.

Sebastian Murray (Madison Police Dept.)

