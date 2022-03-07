Advertisement

Madison police searching for 13-year-old missing since Tuesday

Sebastian Murray
Sebastian Murray(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is asking the pubic for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who has not been seen since the beginning of the month.

According to police, Sebastian Murray was last seen on March 1 in the 100 block of N. Thompson Dr. At the time, he was wearing a red mask, grey hoodie, a black coat, and black jeans.

The police department noted that the teen has ties to Illinois.

Anyone with information on Sebastian’s whereabouts is asked to call Madison police.

