Milwaukee prosecutor won’t charge elections board members

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Milwaukee County district attorney will not file charges against two Democratic members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

District Attorney John Chisholm says there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed any crimes.

On Monday, the Democrat rejected calls from the Republican Racine County sheriff to prosecute five members of the commission who voted not to send election deputies into nursing homes in 2020 to assist residents with voting.

The Republican Racine County district attorney in February also declined to bring charges, saying she didn’t have jurisdiction.

