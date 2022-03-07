MPD: Armed man crawls into woman’s bathroom stall, demands sex act

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police accuse an 18-year-old man of crawling into a convenience store bathroom stall Saturday morning on Madison’s near east side while a woman was inside and demanding her, at gunpoint, to perform a sex act on him.

According to the Madison Police Department, its officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the 1600 block of Stoughton Road.

The woman told police that the man crawled into the stall she was in and allegedly threatened her with a gun. MPD stated that the man commanded her to participate in a sex act when she did not give him money.

Officers continued, saying a store employee who thought something was wrong went to the bathroom and announced themselves to be “maintenance.” The suspect then left the store and walked away from the area.

The victim was able to provide police with a description of the suspect and officers were able to find him walking behind a restaurant on the 3900 block of East Washington Avenue.

Police stated they were able to take the man into custody without incident and found a BB gun on him.

MPD adds that the man is accused of attempted armed robbery, attempted sexual assault, disorderly conduct while armed and false imprisonment.

