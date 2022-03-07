Name released of man killed in crash on Janesville interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of the 48-year-old Prairie du Chien man who died in a single vehicle crash on I-39/90 last week.

According to the medical examiner’s department, Dennis Gifford died at the hospital on Friday, a day after the crash occurred. Its preliminary investigation indicated that Gifford died from injuries he sustained in the wreck.

Last week, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported Gifford was heading north on I-39/90, in Janesville, around 12:30 p.m. when his SUV went off the road near mile marker 173, which is between the Hwy. 14 and East Racine Street exits.

The medical examiner’s statement noted that the death remains under investigation by the department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

