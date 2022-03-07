Stoughton declares state of emergency, investigating why sirens weren’t activated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nobody was injured late Saturday night when a tornado touched down in the town of Dunkirk and straight-line winds exceeding eighty miles per hour ripped through Stoughton, the city reported in an update Monday afternoon.

According to the city, the weather event, which swept through shortly before 10 p.m., caused significant property damaged, primarily at a farm on Leslie Road, and downed powerlines. Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley declared a state of emergency in response following a Monday morning meeting with Dane Co. Emergency Management and representatives from the city and the town.

Swadley also discussed with Dane Co. Emergency Management why the tornado sirens did not sound Saturday night, the statement noted. Another call, this time with the National Weather Service, was scheduled for later in the day to learn why they were not activated.

In the statement, Swadley commended the community for rallying together after the storm and complimented the line workers, water operations staff, public works employees, and emergency responders for their work and quick response. He also expressed appreciation for the assistance of multiple neighboring communities.

A special citywide brush collection effort will occur on Monday, March 14, the statement noted. The city asks everyone to have their brush out by 7 a.m. that day but urge them to be patient because of the time it will take to pick up all that debris.

Stoughton residents wanting to haul their own brush before then can drop it off at the yard waste site between Tuesday, March 8, and Sunday, March 13. No permit is required. However, only brush will be accepted, not construction materials.

