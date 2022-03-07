Stoughton farmer almost hit by flying debris during Saturday’s tornado

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two silos collapsed and debris flew into farmer Ben Amera’s window during a tornado on Saturday night.

Clean-up is Amera’s biggest worry right now, but he’s thankful neither he nor any animals were hurt by flying objects.

”All of a sudden I hear a bunch of wind whistling and a bunch of crashing,” Amera said. “I crawled up and curled up into a ball on the couch and prayed.”

Grain bins, barn rooves and storage sheds were destroyed by the tornado.

”I looked up and the window was wide open and there were 10 pieces of silo in my living room,” he said.

Friends, family and neighbors like Russel Vike helped Amera start the clean-up process on Sunday. They cleared path for cows to get through the debris from the fallen silos. Neighbors also helped salvage viable feed from broken grain bins and helped pick up fallen tree limbs.

”I’ve known this farm my entire life,” Vike said. “I worked here in high school. To see everything the wind took down is pretty upsetting.”

Vike said the community will do everything in its power to help pick up the mess the tornado left behind.

”Everyday I’ll be coming home from work and I’ll come straight here and help them in anyway that I can,” Vike said. “Anything around here that happens like this I can’t drive past and not help.”

Amera said calving season is beginning, so it will be a busy recovery while cows start to deliver offspring. He said beef cattle are accustomed to the outdoors so for the time being they’re safe in a nearby pasture.

