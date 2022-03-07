Advertisement

Turning Cooler Later in the Week; Watching for Snow late Thursday

Temperatures fall into the 30s and 20s by next weekend. Another round of snow caps off the work week.
Another round of snow is likely late Thursday into Friday.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Winter has certainly returned to southern Wisconsin! After morning snowfall, the fresh snowpack will make for a chilly Tuesday morning. Lows are expected to fall into the teens under a clearing sky.

The good news is that sunshine returns for Tuesday & Wednesday. SW winds will get highs tomorrow back into the lower 40s. However, a cold front drops in from the NW on Wednesday - keeping highs a few degrees cooler.

Our next weather-maker arrives by Thursday. Snow showers spread into southern Wisconsin during the late afternoon and early evening. The storm track still bears watching, but accumulations look more likely from Madison to the State Line. Snowfall amounts are still pending, but will be shared as we get closer.

Highs fall into the 20s over the weekend - far below-average for March. We’ll rebound into the lower 40s by next Sunday & Monday.

