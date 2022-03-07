Advertisement

Two Madison area moms headed to American Ninja Warrior

THE THIRTEENTH SEASON OF AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR KICKS OFF IN MAY AND WILL FEATURE SEVERAL ATHLETES FROM THE MADISON AREA.
By Colton Molesky
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 13th season of American Ninja Warrior begins in May, and five people from the Madison area will be on the show, including two Madison area moms.

Yarizett Breunig and Shelby Copeland will be two of the 68 contestants taking the big stage in San Antonio, Texas. It is the second trip for Breunig and the rookie trip for Copeland. The duo will leave March 20th for the competition, taking the weeks leading up to their departure to continue competition preparation.

“I recreate the similar routes that would be on the show and just recreate that same stress level because being on the show is just a different experience than trying it anywhere else,” said Breunig.

Both moms also coach at Orthdx Natural Fitness, a facility specializing in training for such events.

