Two shot in drive-by on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department launched an attempted homicide investigation Monday, reporting that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital overnight in a heavily damaged vehicle.

According to its incident report, the 34 and 35-year-old men drove to the hospital around 1 a.m. following the shooting on the city’s west side and it described their injured as non-life-threatening. They told investigators that the incident happened along Odana Road, shortly after they left a business on Grand Canyon Drive.

The officers who responded to that location reportedly found shattered glass and eight shell casings in the 6400 block of Odana Road.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and police did not say if they identified any potential suspects. Their investigation remains ongoing.

