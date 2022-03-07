Advertisement

Walworth Co. deputies allege man drove wrong way, nearly 100mph before crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Walworth County arrested a Fort Atkinson man over the weekend who they allege was driving the wrong way on US Highway 12 at nearly 100 mph before he crashed.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s 911 Communications Center received a call around 11:50 p.m. Friday that a vehicle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 at I-43 westbound near the City of Elkhorn.

Sheriff’s deputies and local police worked to find the vehicle, eventually locating it at US Highway 12 eastbound in the westbound lanes allegedly driving over 100mph.

City of Lake Geneva Police Department officers followed the car and stated it crashed near Clover Road and US Highway 12 in the Town of Bloomfield. No other vehicle was struck in the collision.

Police said the driver, a 41-year-old man, was not injured.

He was arrested and taken to the Walworth County Jail. Deputies allege these charges:

  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety
  • Possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol)
  • Possess drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of narcotic drugs

Deputies were assisted by Lake Geneva police, Bloomfield Police Department and Village of Genoa City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton and Jim Rutledge on ESPN Madison's newest show, Rutledge...
From the Olympics, to the office: Matt Hamilton takes on new role as radio host
From the Olympics, to the office: Matt Hamilton takes on new role as radio host
From the Olympics, to the office: Matt Hamilton takes on new role as radio host
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
The systems in place behind a tornado siren
The systems in place behind a tornado siren
The systems in place behind a tornado siren
Badger Band plays at Concert on Market Street
UW-Madison varsity band spring concert returns to the Kohl Center