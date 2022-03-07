Walworth Co. deputies allege man drove wrong way, nearly 100mph before crash

ELKHORN, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Walworth County arrested a Fort Atkinson man over the weekend who they allege was driving the wrong way on US Highway 12 at nearly 100 mph before he crashed.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s 911 Communications Center received a call around 11:50 p.m. Friday that a vehicle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 at I-43 westbound near the City of Elkhorn.

Sheriff’s deputies and local police worked to find the vehicle, eventually locating it at US Highway 12 eastbound in the westbound lanes allegedly driving over 100mph.

City of Lake Geneva Police Department officers followed the car and stated it crashed near Clover Road and US Highway 12 in the Town of Bloomfield. No other vehicle was struck in the collision.

Police said the driver, a 41-year-old man, was not injured.

He was arrested and taken to the Walworth County Jail. Deputies allege these charges:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol)

Possess drug paraphernalia

Possession of narcotic drugs

Deputies were assisted by Lake Geneva police, Bloomfield Police Department and Village of Genoa City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.