Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting fight to high court

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a state ruling that would enact legislative maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, saying allowing it to stand would put in place “racial gerrymandering.”

Republicans asked the nation’s highest court on Monday to put on hold the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from last week and take an expedited appeal of the case. The court does not have to take the case.

If it declines to hear it, then the state Supreme Court ruling would stand.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court chose Evers’ maps over ones submitted by Republicans and other interest groups.

