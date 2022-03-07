Advertisement

Wisconsin treasurer wants state to shed Russian investments

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski(Sarah for Wisconsin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is calling on the state to shed any investments with Russian entities in response to the Ukraine invasion.

Godlewski, a Democrat in the midst of a run for U.S. Senate, issued a news release Monday calling for the state investment board to identify any direct Russian holdings and make a divestment plan.

Investment board officials didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday morning. Godlewski also chairs the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

She said she plans to divest any Russian holdings from the board’s accounts. The board invests funds from fines and forfeitures and timber sales to provide additional money for Wisconsin schools.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
State Rep. Gordon Hintz
Former Assembly Democratic leader won’t seek reelection
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Breaking down the ‘Zuckerberg 5′ in Wisconsin election report; CTCL derides allegations
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
Evers’ approval rating rises, Legislature’s dips slightly in latest poll