Cooler Wednesday; Snow Chance for Thursday

A cold front drops highs into the 30s on Wednesday. Snow chances look better for the State Line on Thursday.
A few snow showers are possible near the State Line on Thursday. Amounts will be higher in that part of the region.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t get too excited about the snowfall slated for Thursday! Those near the State Line stand the best chance at seeing close to an inch of accumulation. The rest of the area may only get a dusting or a few flurries. Tomorrow will mark the beginning of this brief return of Winter.

A cold front passes through the region tonight - turning winds of the NW and dropping lows into the lower 20s. There is an outside chance of a few flurries NW of Madison as cloud cover grows near the front. Accumulations would be limited, if any.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday before more clouds move in on Thursday. An area of snow showers is expected to pass by the region during the late morning and afternoon. Amounts will be greater near the State Line as high-pressure up North winds out. It will keep most of the snow out of Madison.

Outside of a few flurries Friday, sunshine is back for the first part of the weekend - albeit cooler. Highs will top out in the 20s - near 30°F.

Another chance for flurries/wintry mix is back on Monday, but model trends point towards more mild weather next week.

