DA: No charges to be filed against Madison PD officers in November shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Police Department officers will not be charged after the Dane Co. District Attorney found no wrongdoing in a November shooting when police say a man took his own life after they responded to the call of someone being in danger.

Dane Co. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne wrote in his report that after a review of summary reports, diagrams and other evidence, no potential criminal court liability was found for the officers involved.

Officers arrived at the home in the afternoon on Nov. 28, 2021, on the 4600 block of Secret Garden Drive for an alert of someone who had a gun and was suicidal. When police arrived, they saw the man and attempted to talk to him. The man retreated into the basement and officers followed him.

Ozanne stated that one of the officers pointed their gun at the man and yelled at him to drop his weapon, while another officer was pointing a taser at the man.

The officer with the taser fired it and Ozanne stated the officer heard a single gunshot almost immediately after. The officer with a gun also fired his weapon, as he reported believing the other officers were in immediate danger. The bullet from the officer’s gun did not hit the man, according to Ozanne.

The two officers then began life-saving measures on the man, Ozanne’s report continues.

A review from the medical examiner’s office found only one taser prong made contact with the man, which meant there was no closed circuit and it would not have delivered the anticipated immobilization. Ozanne stated the only gunshot wound to the man was consistent with being self-inflicted.

There was also evidence of a bullet hitting a storage bin in the room, but no evidence it hit the victim.

“A person armed with a firearm poses grave danger to themselves and others. If that individual is not responding to commands to drop the firearm they pose a clear threat of great bodily harm and/or death to officers,” Ozanne wrote. “Responding to that threat with deadly force is permitted under the law. Here law enforcement attempted to utilize a less than lethal option which was unsuccessful, all be it seconds prior to the uses of deadly force.”

Ozanne stated that the officer felt compelled to use his gun when the man with the weapon did not respond to commands to drop it and the officer’s use of force did not cause the death of the man.

If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or you can text “hopeline” to 741741.

