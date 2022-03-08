Advertisement

First female lieutenant governor of Wisconsin has died

Margaret Farrow
Margaret Farrow(UW-Milwaukee)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Margaret Farrow, the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Wisconsin, died Tuesday, according to her son, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. She was 87.

The former lieutenant governor spent decades in politics, beginning as a trustee in the Waukesha County Village of Elm Grove.

Farrow was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1986 and was elected to the state Senate three years later, then reelected in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

In 2001, Farrow, a Republican, was appointed lieutenant governor after the man who held that office, Scott McCallum, became governor when Tommy Thompson departed.

