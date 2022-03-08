Advertisement

Five injured in Waukesha apartment fire, officials say

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials say firefighters in Waukesha rescued two people from a burning apartment building while two others jumped from second-story windows.

Fire Chief Steve Howard says a total of five people, including two women and three men, were taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital early Tuesday. Their conditions are not known.

Firefighters arrived at the four-unit apartment building about 1:30 a.m. and began to treat two victims who had jumped from second-story units while simultaneously rescuing two others inside the building.

Officials say firefighters had the burning building under control about 2 a.m.

