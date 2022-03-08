Advertisement

Former Badger Russell Wilson traded to Broncos in blockbuster deal

FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up prior to an NFL football game...
FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SEATTLE (WMTV) - The Denver Broncos may not have lured the Aaron Rodgers to Colorado, but that did not stop the team from landing a superstar quarterback with Wisconsin ties.

It looks like Russell Wilson is on his way to the Mile-High City. Multiple reports indicate the Seattle Seahawks have traded the former Badger standout in a blockbuster deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter described the deal as one of the largest in NFL history.

While the deal has not been confirmed, the Denver Broncos’ team Twitter account seemed to hint that it soon would be. Shortly after the news broke, they tweeted a picture of the volleyball from the movie ‘Castaway.’ The volleyball’s name: Wilson.

Word of Wilson’s trade comes just hours after other reports indicated Rodgers and the Packers reached an agreement for their franchise quarterback to stay in Green Bay.

Schefter reported that trade had nothing to do with Rodgers’ decision. He tweeted that Broncos’ general manager George Paton told him that trade talks with the Seahawks began two weeks ago.

