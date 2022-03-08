Gov. Evers signs bills to address workforce challenges, support servicemembers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed two bills into law Tuesday that are meant to address workforce challenges in Wisconsin with help from military servicemembers.

The first bill, Assembly Bill 720, provides a path for military medical personnel to temporarily practice medicine at community-based residential facilities, care apartment buildings and both inpatient and outpatient services. Military staff would be able to do this without having to obtain a license and would use their military training.

“Our service members and their families give so much in service to our country, and they exemplify some of the best of what Wisconsin has to offer, tackling each task with the same sort of grit, resilience, and determination as they do in their military service,” Gov. Evers said.

The second bill, Senate Bill 605, creates guidance to determine residency requirements for active-duty military personnel, their spouses and dependents. Through this bill, they would receive in-state tuition at UW System and Wisconsin Technical College System schools if they relocate from Wisconsin. It also provides incentives for military personnel and their children to return to Wisconsin and reenter the workforce.

“I am proud to sign these bipartisan bills today because they will not only help bolster the Wisconsin workforce, especially in the healthcare industry where we have struggled with shortages for years, but they will help our service members and their families secure education and employment opportunities so they can continue to grow and succeed,” Gov. Evers said.

Gov. Evers pledged $100,000 in his biennial budget for Department of Safety and Professional Services to develop a program to make military training and credentials transferrable to civilian job credentials.

