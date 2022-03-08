Advertisement

Gov. Evers signs bills to address workforce challenges, support servicemembers

FILE - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, July 8,...
FILE - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(Scott Bauer | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed two bills into law Tuesday that are meant to address workforce challenges in Wisconsin with help from military servicemembers.

The first bill, Assembly Bill 720, provides a path for military medical personnel to temporarily practice medicine at community-based residential facilities, care apartment buildings and both inpatient and outpatient services. Military staff would be able to do this without having to obtain a license and would use their military training.

“Our service members and their families give so much in service to our country, and they exemplify some of the best of what Wisconsin has to offer, tackling each task with the same sort of grit, resilience, and determination as they do in their military service,” Gov. Evers said.

The second bill, Senate Bill 605, creates guidance to determine residency requirements for active-duty military personnel, their spouses and dependents. Through this bill, they would receive in-state tuition at UW System and Wisconsin Technical College System schools if they relocate from Wisconsin. It also provides incentives for military personnel and their children to return to Wisconsin and reenter the workforce.

“I am proud to sign these bipartisan bills today because they will not only help bolster the Wisconsin workforce, especially in the healthcare industry where we have struggled with shortages for years, but they will help our service members and their families secure education and employment opportunities so they can continue to grow and succeed,” Gov. Evers said.

Gov. Evers pledged $100,000 in his biennial budget for Department of Safety and Professional Services to develop a program to make military training and credentials transferrable to civilian job credentials.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled

Latest News

U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may raise gas prices even more
U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may raise gas prices even more
New Mexico man sentenced for attempting to have sex with a minor in Wisconsin
The price of a gallon for gas surpassed four dollars at a Madison gas station Tuesday.
U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may raise gas prices even more
Tommy Thompson
Outgoing UW System President Thompson speaks on lessons from his tenure
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Aaron Rodgers confirms he isn’t leaving