Janesville Jets deliver teddy bears to Mercyhealth hospital

Janesville Jets deliver teddy bears to Mercyhealth hospital
Janesville Jets deliver teddy bears to Mercyhealth patients.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Janesville Jets delivered teddy bears to emergency room patients Tuesday to help bring them some comfort.

The teddy bears delivered to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville were collected at the hockey team’s Teddy Bear Toss games in December.

Emergency Department Manager Jennifer Lorenz accepted the donations, noting they will go to both pediatric patients and adult patients with dementia.

Mercyhealth and the Janesville Jets will partner up again for Friday and Saturday’s games against the Springfield Thunderbirds to raise awareness for cancer.

Saturday night’s “Stick it to Cancer” event will be a commemorative jersey auction that was worn by one of the players. All proceeds will go toward the Mercyhealth Cancer Center.

