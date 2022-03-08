Advertisement

Madison company testing new technology in cancer diagnosis to get patients treatment faster

The company, Elephas, was created at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting cancer patients the right treatment sooner; that’s the new technology a Madison company is working to create.

The head of the company, Elephas, says for one hundred years, the diagnosis stage of cancer treatment has largely stayed the same. Founder and CEO of Elephas, Maneesh Arora, says scientists take a tumor biopsy, and then pathologists study it to try and understand what’s happening and which treatment option would be best.

Elephas wants to change that by keeping tumors alive and then using three-dimensional imaging and other tools, see how it reacts to different treatments in real time, taking the guess work out and reducing the time of diagnosis.

“We think there’s going to be a lot more information you’re going to get from a live biopsy than you would from a traditionally processed tumor,” explains Arora.

The new technology still needs to be clinically tested.

“If we are able to prove in our clinical studies in our platform, you’d have that answer more quickly. That’s the mission of our company; to give that time to get the right patient the right treatment quickly within a week instead of a month or longer,” says Arora.

The goal is to be able to use the technology to help diagnose all types of cancers with solid tumors.

