McDonald’s to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia

FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. McDonald’s said Tuesday, March 8, 2022, it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia.

But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald’s can’t ignore the “needless human suffering in Ukraine.”

McDonald’s owns 84% of its Russian restaurants. In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company’s revenue last year.

