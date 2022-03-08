Middleton ice arena hosting USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s an exciting week at a Middleton ice arena with the USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship taking place.

The best curling teams in the entire country are competing at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena for the championship title. The competition of 25 teams runs through Sunday, when there will be an 11 a.m. championship. The winners will advance to represent the USA in the 2022 World Championship, which will take place in Geneva, Switzerland in April.

CEO of USA Curling, Jeff Plush, said with so much strategy involved, the sport is sure to entertain. “Come and watch. Get a good seat and listen. I think the athletes are going to tell you the shot they’re going to try and do. It’s endlessly complex, so don’t get worried about not knowing everything right away.”

Southern Wisconsin has a rich history with curling. Most recently, McFarland curlers Matt Hamilton, Becca Hamilton and Nina Roth represented the USA in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Siblings Matt and Becca will be in Middleton to compete at this week’s championship.

“They’re some of the best people you’ll ever meet. Really down to earth, accessible. The sport is like that, it’s really middle-America and so I think there’s a lot to be excited about. I encourage all of you to come out and watch us and just support the sport, support these young athletes trying to build an Olympian dream too,” said Plush.

The competition is open to the public and spectators can buy tickets online. It will also be live streamed on USA Curling’s YouTube page.

