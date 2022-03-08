Advertisement

Mineral Point police continue to investigate infant’s death

(WSMV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point Police Department’s investigation into the death of an infant remains ongoing.

In its statement, the police department reported the child was flown from Upland Hills Hospital, in Dodgeville to UW Hospital on Friday, Feb. 25, and died the following Tuesday.

On Tuesday, MPPD Chief Bob Weier told NBC15 News that there have been few new developments in recent days. The statement gave no indication of how the infant died, or if it has developed any suspects so far.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the state crime lab, and Office of Crime Victim Services, are all participating in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up prior to an NFL football game...
Former Badger Russell Wilson traded to Broncos in blockbuster deal
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
Evers urges U.S. government to suspend the federal gas tax
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half...
UW’s Johnny Davis wins Big Ten Player of the Year; Gard nabs Coach of the Year
UW-Madison officials condemn recent anti-Semetic instances on campus.
UW reports recent anti-Semitic incidents; says they will not be tolerated