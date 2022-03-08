Mineral Point police continue to investigate infant’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point Police Department’s investigation into the death of an infant remains ongoing.

In its statement, the police department reported the child was flown from Upland Hills Hospital, in Dodgeville to UW Hospital on Friday, Feb. 25, and died the following Tuesday.

On Tuesday, MPPD Chief Bob Weier told NBC15 News that there have been few new developments in recent days. The statement gave no indication of how the infant died, or if it has developed any suspects so far.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the state crime lab, and Office of Crime Victim Services, are all participating in the investigation.

