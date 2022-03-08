Advertisement

New contract reached for Republican Wisconsin election probe

Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the 2020 election to Assembly members, on March 1, 2022.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly speaker has signed a new contract with Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election.

That is what Gableman’s attorney James Bopp told a judge on Tuesday. Bopp told the judge that a signed deal between Gableman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos would be filed with the court by the end of the day.

Gableman released his latest report last week and told lawmakers then that he was in talks with Vos to extend his contract that had expired on Dec. 31.

Bopp did not reveal details about the contract in court.

