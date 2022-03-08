Advertisement

From the Olympics, to the office: Matt Hamilton takes on new role as radio host

By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton has returned from Beijing, and is back in Madison taking on a new challenge. Hamilton is the co-host of ESPN Madison’s latest show, “Rutledge and Hamilton.”

“I like sports and I love to talk so kind of seems like a match made in heaven,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he started joining Jim Rutledge on “The Jump Around” where he would do a segment called “Gold Medal Tuesdays,” and eventually he was offered to co-host a show once he returned from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After 30 hours of traveling back to Madison, Hamilton said he was ready to get to work.

“I texted Jim and was like hey can I be on the show today,” Hamilton said. “He’s like more than happy to have you but didn’t you just get back yesterday?”

“When I do commit to something I try to jump in feet first and really give it my all,” Hamilton said.

The United States Men’s Curling Team lost in the bronze medal game to Canada in Beijing, but Hamilton said he feels like he has four more years in him.

“The second we lost the bronze medal game I was like we’re running this back,” Hamilton said. “I want one more medal or at least another crack at it.”

Until the next Winter Olympics, Hamilton is embracing his next adventure, with his new team.

“When something good is going in your life you try to ride it as long as you can,” Hamilton said.

You can listen to “Rutledge and Hamilton” weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. on 100.5 ESPN Radio.

