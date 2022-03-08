Advertisement

Overdose spike in Madison & Dane Co. trigger public health alert

A recent rise in overdoses in the community caused PHMDC issued a public health alert on March 8, 2022.
A recent rise in overdoses in the community caused PHMDC issued a public health alert on March 8, 2022.(WHSV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A spike in overdoses in Dane Co. spurred local health officials Tuesday to issue a public health alert.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reports the number of drug-involved overdoses in the community have more than doubled recently. The agency said it based those figures on ambulance and hospital data.

The public warning comes as part of PHMDC’s recently launched Overdose Spike Alert system, which sets a baseline for the expected number of overdoses per day in the county and tracks any unexpected increases in hospital, police, and ambulance activity. That way, health officials can spread the word as soon as possible.

“We don’t always know exactly what is driving up a spike in overdoses, it could be that the make-up of drugs in our community changed, or that Fentanyl or other substances are being mixed in,” Public Health Supervisor Julia Olsen explained. “When it is available, the alert will include information about what’s causing the increase so people can be as safe as possible”

Community members can sign up to get these alerts through a text message or by email. PHMDC stated the alerts serve as a reminder to people to know the signs of an overdose and to call 911 if they suspect someone is overdosing.

“All lives have value. So, if we can empower just one person through these alerts to actions that keep themselves and others safe and alive, we have fulfilled our mission,” Olsen said. The agency recommends the following tips for protecting yourself from overdoses.

Steps for safer drug use: (pdf) :

