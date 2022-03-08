Report: Packers place franchise tag on WR Adams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers reportedly got their quarterback to stat and now it looks like they are going to keep their star receiver.

The team will move to keep Davante Adams, a new report indicates. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein tweeted that an NFL source told him they will use the franchise tag on him. Silverstein says the decision will become official at 3 p.m.

According to NBC Sports, the franchise tag, which allows a team to prevent a player who’s set to be free agent from leaving, for a wide receiver was set at $18.5 million, however other factors may drive the amount higher. Silverstein reports that the Packers, will be on the hook for $20.5 million.

An NFL source said that WR Davante Adams has been told the #Packers are putting the franchise tag on him. It will all become official at 3 p.m. Adams wants a long-term deal and the #Packers are going to have to pay him a lot. They have to get his $20.5M franchise tag number down. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 8, 2022

News about Adams came just hours after word broke that Rodgers would be staying in Green Bay. Rodgers later confirmed he would still be playing for the Packers in a tweet, but disputed reports that it was a 4-year/$200 million contract.

