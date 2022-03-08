Advertisement

Report: Packers place franchise tag on WR Adams

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers reportedly got their quarterback to stat and now it looks like they are going to keep their star receiver.

The team will move to keep Davante Adams, a new report indicates. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein tweeted that an NFL source told him they will use the franchise tag on him. Silverstein says the decision will become official at 3 p.m.

According to NBC Sports, the franchise tag, which allows a team to prevent a player who’s set to be free agent from leaving, for a wide receiver was set at $18.5 million, however other factors may drive the amount higher. Silverstein reports that the Packers, will be on the hook for $20.5 million.

News about Adams came just hours after word broke that Rodgers would be staying in Green Bay. Rodgers later confirmed he would still be playing for the Packers in a tweet, but disputed reports that it was a 4-year/$200 million contract.

