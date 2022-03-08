Reports: QB Aaron Rodgers will stay with the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers is expected to stay in Green Bay.

A new report indicates the four-time MVP quarterback and the Packers have agreed to a blockbuster $200 million deal that will keep Rodgers playing his home games at Lambeau Field for the next four seasons.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that $153 million is guaranteed. If the reports are true, that will make the 38-year-old Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

According to Rapoport, Rodgers had weighed heading to the Broncos or riding off into the sunset before deciding to stick with the only team he ever played for.

Shortly after Rapoport reported the new contract details, sports-talk hose Pat McAfee pushed back on the reports. McAfee claimed his sources told him that Rodgers is coming back, but that the figures Rapoport gave were not correct.

McAfee said there is no specific deal in place, but that the contract will be cap-friendly.

This is false. — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Rapoport added that the decision by Rodgers to return will have other effects on the team. With Rodgers signing, the team is now expected to apply the franchise player tag to wide receiver Davante Adams.

Thanks to the new cap room, the #Packers are expected to franchise tag WR Davante Adams. https://t.co/H4GeatDNpm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

