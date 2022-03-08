Sunny and Milder Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here for today. Lots of sunshine and milder temperatures are expected. Look or highs today near the 40 degree mark. A cold front will slide in from the northwest tonight. It will shift wind and bring a little bit cooler air into the region for Wednesday. Highs tomorrow are expected in the middle 30s.

Cooler conditions settle in through the end of the week. (wmtv)

A wave of low pressure will then pass by to the south of here later Thursday. If will bring the opportunity for some light snow but most of the precipitation will remain south of the state line. There will be a cool, but quiet start tot the weekend with sunshine and highs in the middle 20s. More sun will be seen Sunday with highs back in the middle 40s.

Today: Sunny and milder. High: 40. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 22. Wind: Bec. W 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 35.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. High: 25.

