The systems in place behind a tornado siren

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Stoughton continues to clean up the destruction left by severe weather conditions, which included a tornado. Along with cleanup, the people of Stoughton are asking why tornado sirens were not set off on Saturday when a tornado touched down.

Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage and power outages Sunday morning. (Peter Herman)

“We took several calls from constituents wondering why their alarms weren’t set off,” said Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadly.

The agency that controls the sirens is Dane County Emergency Management. Response equipment specialist Rick Lange says National Weather Service tornado warnings trigger the sirens. Lange says when NWS sends out a warning in a given location, the automated system immediately sets off the sirens in that area.

Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage and power outages Sunday morning. (Peter Herman)

"We can always manually activate sirens, but we activate the sirens based on the national weather service input," said Lange.

But the challenge of this storm is the speed at which it changed.

"On a scale of one to 10 on a difficulty scale, this one would peak at a nine,” said NWS meteorologist John Gagan.

Because the weather strengthened and weakened so quickly, making it challenging to stay ahead of the storm.

“The winds were more 35 to 50 miles per hour, and not hitting that threshold for us to go ahead and hit that warning and by the time we saw the strengthening, it had already done damage and started to move on,” said Gagan. “The speed with which this not only moved but intensified led to a situation where warnings were issued after the damage happened.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.