UW-Madison varsity band spring concert returns to the Kohl Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a two-year hiatus, the University of Wisconsin- Madison varsity band is bringing back its spring concert.

The April 2022 UW Varsity Band Spring Concert at the Kohl Center will feature Badger Band traditions and new halftime songs.

UW-Madison highlighted songs in this year’s show, including “Bohemian Wait for It,” “Country Classics” and “The Music of Panic at the Disco.” It will also showcase favorites like “Space Badgers,” “If You Want to Be a Badger” and the Badger Band finale.

The show will run for two hours and 15 minutes at 7:30 p.m. on April 22 and April 23.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Badger Band program. Tickets cost $25 for the general public and $15 for UW-Madison students.

